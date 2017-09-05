Meitu Announces T8s, M8s, and V6 Smartphones

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chinese smartphone and selfie app maker Meitu, has announced three new smartphones. The Meitu T8s and M8s are upgrades to the M8 and T8 released about 4 months ago while the Meitu V6 belongs to the luxury V-series.

Like the T8, the Meitu T8s is a camera-centric phone. It features dual front facing cameras with dual-pixel technology. The rear camera is also a dual pixel sensor. Full specification details have not been provided but Meitu says it will cost ¥3999 (~$610). Pre-orders will begin on September 19 before it goes on sale on September 26.

The Meitu M8s is a slightly upgraded version of the M8. Specification details were not provided as well but we presume there won’t be much difference between it and the M8. It is expected to go on sale on October 26.

The Meitu V6 is the successor to the Meitu V4. It will be officially unveiled in November and will sell for a much higher price than the other two.