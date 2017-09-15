Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Top-End Version With 4GB+64GB Goes On Sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi launched the budget Redmi Note 5A last month with a build quality which it touts to be of flagship quality. The mobile phone was made available in two versions; a standard version which is powered by a Snapdragon 425 and has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There was also a higher variant with Snapdragon 435 and a variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and another variant with 4GB + 64GB storage. All versions come with dedicated microSD slots and dual SIM slot unlike in the past when the second SIM slot double as a microSD slot.

The Redmi Note 5A immediately went on sale the same day it was launched but the top-most variant packing a Snapdragon 435 chip, 4GB + 64GB memory was not made available for purchase. But all that has changed as Xiaomi put up the 4GB + 64GB variant up on sale and it is priced at just 1199 Yuan (~$180). Xiaomi disclosed that the high-end version would be available for sale on September 15 at 0.00 hours. The sales apparently was a flash sale as the variant is no longer available on Mi Mall.

The tech giant is yet to disclose when next the variant would be available to buy but it obviously would be a while before this variant can be snapped up from online retailers outside of China. But as time goes on, Xiaomi will surely make it available in large quantity as it will be a hot selling product considering the price tag. For now, only the 2GB + 16GB and the 3Gb + 32GB variants are readily available.

