InFocus Snap 4, Turbo 5 Plus Camera-Centric Mid-Range Phones Unveiled

On Wednesday, InFocus unveiled two new camera-centric smartphones with budget pricing. The Global CEO of InFocus boasted about the Snap 4 as the first Indian smartphone to come with quad cameras. The Turbo 5 Plus is designed to shoot impressive photos with its rear-mounted dual-rear cameras.

InFocus Snap 4

The InFocus Snap 4 has a 5.2-inch IPS display that supports HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. The MediaTek MT6750N chipset and 4 GB of RAM is present under the hood of the device. It comes with a native storage of 64 GB and it also features a microSD card slot. It houses a 3,000mAh battery.

Undoubtedly, the front-facing and rear-mounted dual rear cameras are the USPs of the InFocus Snap 4. The frontal dual camera setup includes an 8-megapixel sensor and another 8-megapixel sensor. The rear side features a f/2.2 aperture 13-megapixel sensor and a f/2.2 aperture 8-megapixel sensor. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It is preinstalled with Android Nougat and comes with other features like v4.0 Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and 4G VoLTE. The handset measures 147.6 x 72.7 x 7.99 mm and sports a metal unibody design.

The handset will be go on sale on Amazon India with a pricing of Rs. 11,999 from Sept. 26 starting at 12 PM. Buyers will be provided with up to 30 GB extra Jio 4G data.

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

The InFocus Turbo 5 Plus is fitted with a 5.5-inch IPS screen that produces a resolution of 720 x 1,280 with is coupled with a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by MediaTek MT6750N chipset along with 3 GB of RAM. The native storage available on the handset is 32 GB and comes with a microSD card slot.

The rear side of the Turbo 5 Plus features a f/2.2 aperture 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel dual rear camera system. The frontside features a selfie snapper. It is packed with a massive 4,850mAh battery. The other features of the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, v4.0 Bluetooth and Android Nougat OS and front-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 154 x 76.8 x 8.96 mm and weighs 176 grams.

Amazon India will begin the sales of Turbo 5 Plus from Sept. 21 from 12 AM with a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The buyers of the smartphone will receive up to 30 GB additional Jio 4G data.

