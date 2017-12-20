InFocus Vision 3 With 18:9 Display And Dual Cameras Launched In India

InFocus, the American smartphone manufacturer backed by Foxconn, has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — InFocus Vision 3. One of the major highlights of the phone is that it features the trending 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch Full HD+ ONCELL display with a screen resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass on top. While the bezels surrounding the display are quite thin, the phone isn’t a bezel-less smartphone.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek MTK6737H quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. The phone packs 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The phone comes with dual cameras at the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera which is coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary camera having 120-degree wide-angle lens. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter with beautification mode and portrait mode. The company is also offering a Nokia‘s ‘Bothie’-like feature called DualFie, which captures a picture with both the cameras simultaneously in the form of PIP mode.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is running Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with the company’s own Smile UX skin on top. The company has also confirmed that the phone will receive the Android Oreo update by mid-2018.

InFocus has also incorporated its own version of FaceID, allowing users to unlock the device through facial recognition. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back for added security features. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

The InFocus Vision 3 has been priced at Rs. 6,999 in India, making it the cheapest smartphone to feature a full-screen display. The phone will be exclusively available on Amazon India.