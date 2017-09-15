Vivo X20A Appears On Geekbench Packing Snapdragon 660 SoC & 4GB RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo is expected to launch its latest bezel-less smartphone dubbed Vivo X20 on September 21. Already the Vivo X20 has been certified by TENAA alongside a Vivio X20A. The X20A which is believed to be the Vivo X20 Plus has now appeared on benchmark platform GeekBench.

Geekbench usually provides scanty details of the device so all we can grab is the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The SD 660 chip is reputed to be a premium mid-range chip and it first appeared on the OPPO R11 earlier this year. The listing also reveals the handset runs Android Nougat (version 7.1.1) out of the box.

Since these specs are similar to those of the X20, there is the possibility that the X20 Plus will only be different in the display size it utilises. The Vivo X20 is tipped to pack a 5.2-inch display while the X20 Plus will come with a 5.5-inch display. It could be bigger than that though, Vivo may stretch things up to 5.8 inches for the X20 Plus. The device is also expected to pack a 24MP camera at the front and rear while a 3,500mAh battery will provide the juice.

