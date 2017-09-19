These Nokia 9 Mockup and Renders Gives Us A First Glimpse At The Flagship

The Nokia 2 is the next Android smartphone we are expecting from HMD Global but the Nokia 9 has also been in the news in recent times.

The Nokia 9 is expected to launch as a premium flagship device like the Nokia 8 but with major design changes. A mock-up of the phone was leaked online and according to Nokia Power User, the source is known for genuine Nokia and Lumia device leaks.

The Nokia 9 is seen beside the Nokia 2 in the mock-up. The back is curved allowing for a better grip and report says it is made of glass to allow for wireless charging.

It features a vertical dual camera setup like the Nokia 8 but that is the only thing they have in common. The housing for the sensors is shorter. The LED flash is also flanking it on the right.

Another major difference is the position of the fingerprint scanner. Unlike the Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 which all have their fingerprint sensors in front, the Nokia 9 is seen here with its own at the back. The reason for this is because the bezels in front will be minimal to allow for a greater screen-to-body ratio just like we have seen in lots of phones this year.

Renders of the Nokia 9 were made by YouTuber Waqar Khan based on the mock-up.

READ MORE: Nokia 2 Launch Nearing? FCC Documents Reveals 4,000mAh Battery

The Nokia 9 is expected to launch with dual 13MP rear cameras with Carl Zeiss lens. It will also have anther 13MP camera in front for selfies. The processor will be the Snapdragon 835. RAM is put at 6GB or 8GB with 128GB of expandable storage. There is also mention of IP68 certification in addition to an iris scanner.

(Sources: 1, 2, via)