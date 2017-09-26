Limited Time Offer: Buy The OnePlus 5 128GB and Get Free Bullets V2 Earphones

OnePlus is running a limited time offer for those who purchase the 128GB version of the OnePlus 5. Those who place an order for the phone get a pair of OnePlus Bullets V2 in-ear headphones free of charge.

The OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones sells for $19.95 on a good day but you get it for free. You can even choose the color you want (black or white), so you just don’t get a random one. The promo runs from now till September 30 and appears to be limited to Canada and the US only and just the slate gray version.

The OnePlus 5 128GB version has 8GB of RAM and sells for $539. It has a 5.5-inch optic AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 835. It has dual rear cameras (16MP + 20MP) that can take portrait photos and a 16MP front facing camera.

Other features include a 3,300mAh battery, dual SIM support, USB type-c port, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0. The OnePlus 5 also comes in a 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM model that sells for $479.

(Source, via)