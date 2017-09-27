Apple is Most Valuable Brand for The 5th Time in A Row

Apple Inc. has been awarded the most valuable brand for the 5th time by Interbrand, a consultant firm. The tech company with its headquarters in Cupertino, California is valued at $184 billion, 3% up from last year. This is Apple’s 5th win in a row.

Google which marks its 19th anniversary today comes in at $141.7 billion, 6% up from last year’s figure. Microsoft comes in at third place with a value of $80 billion and a 10% annual growth. Jeff Bezos’ led Amazon which is based in Seattle comes after Coca-Cola ($69.7 billion, a 5% drop), the only non-tech company in the top 4, with a value of $64.79 billion.

Apple’s biggest rival in the smartphone industry, Samsung is at the sixth position with a $56.2 billion value, a 9% increase from 2016. Facebook is the tech company with the biggest increase in brand value – a 48% increase to bring it to $48 billion.

Toyota and Mercedes Benz are the only two automobile companies on the list, valued at $50 billion and $47 billion value respectively. IBM (excluding the PC and server business owned by Lenovo) is the 10th with a value of $48 billion.

Huawei is far below at number 70 with a value of $6.67 billion and a 14% growth from last year. Netflix makes it into the top 100 for the first time with a value of $5.69 billion at number 78 and Lenovo closes the top 100 list with a value of $4 billion.

