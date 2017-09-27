Are These Live Photos That of The Mate 10 Pro?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Huawei Mate 10 will arrive on October 16. Expected to come in 4 variants, alleged live photos of one of them have been leaked online. Although the leaker says it is the Mate 10, we are not so sure.

We know it is not the Mate 10 Lite as that is the already announced Maimang 6. We also know it is not the Mate 10 because that is expected to have its fingerprint scanner in front. That leaves us with this being the Mate 10 Pro which is expected to have its fingerprint scanner on the rear due to its 18:9 EntireView display. Though we can’t confirm the display type since there are only photos of the back.

Unlike the Huawei Mate 9 Pro whose dual rear cameras are in a vertical position, the sensors here are horizontally placed. To also distinguish it from the design of the iPhone 8 Plus or the OnePlus 5, Huawei has put the cameras in the middle.

Flanking the sensors on the right is the LED flash and on the right is a laser focus module. The entire camera setup is housed in a pill shaped design with a silver chrome accent. There is also a circular fingerprint scanner below the cameras.

The Mate 10 Pro seen in the image has a reflective back just like the HTC U11. The finishing does look really good but it sure is going to be a fingerprint scanner.

Other images show us the sides of the phone. Thankfully, there is an audio jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom. We also get a look at the volume rocker and power buttons.

What do you think about the design of the Mate 10 Pro? Hit or miss?

(Via)