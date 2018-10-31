Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition and Bharat 5 Infinity Edition launched in India

After launching the Spark Go smartphone last week, Micromax has now launched two new Android Go smartphones in India — Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition and Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition.

The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is already available for purchase through offline stores, while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition will be available from November 3rd. The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is priced at Rs. 5,899 (~$80) while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition costs Rs. 4,249 (~$57).

If you are unaware, Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a trimmed down version of Android Oreo which is aimed at low-cost smartphones. It comes with a rebuilt set of Google apps that uses less memory, storage space, and mobile data and features the entire catalogue of Google apps specifically designed for entry-level users.

The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition features a 5-inch 18:9 display and comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The company has not specified which chipset is powering the phone.

It comes with a 5MP camera on the back with an LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera that too has an LED flash. It supports Face Unlock feature and also comes with a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition operating system and is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition features a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass and 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It packs 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage of up to 32GB.

It comes equipped with a 5MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 2MP front-facing snapper with an LED flash. As for connectivity options, it comes with 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack. Running on Android Oreo (Go Edition), the phone is powered by a 2,000mAh battery.