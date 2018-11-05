Buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone For Just $399.99 On GeekBuying

Following in the footsteps of its well-received predecessors, the Mi 8 became an instant hit among smartphone lover who fancies using a big-screen mobile device to watch videos and play popular games.

Regrettably, the Mi 8 failed to lure cost-conscious buyers who weren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a smartphone. In a bid to give back to Xiaomi fans that are living on a tight budget, the Chinese electronics company is now offering the Mi 8 at a lowered price on GeekBuying.

Before we delve further into the details about the aforesaid discount, let us take a look at the exceptional features that make the Mi 8 an irresistible smartphone.

The Mi 8 sports a mammoth 6.21-inch 2.5D Curved AMOLED screen, FHD+ display with 2248 x1080 pixels resolution for an unmatched viewing experience. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core processor and it uses an Adreno 630 710MHz GPU, under the hood.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 comes with 6GB of RAM and a offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage so that you can save your favorite content without worrying about running out of storage space. Moreover, it houses a 12MP+12MP dual camera module on the back and houses a 20MP front shooter for selfies.

The Mi 8 runs on MIUI 10-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a 3400mAh battery. On top of that, the phone features a slew of useful sensors including Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, and compass.

A handset offering comparable features would normally set you back a pretty penny, but the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone has gone up for sale bearing a reduced price tag of $399.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 45% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $728.99.

You can head straight to this link in order to avail the discount, which will be valid for just 5 days.