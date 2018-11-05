Motorola One launched in the U.S. with $399 pricing

Motorola had announced the Motorola One Android One smartphone in August. The smartphone has landed in the U.S. with an affordable price tag of $399.

The Motorola One is the first phone from the company to arrive with a notched screen like the iPhone X in the U.S. The handset is equipped with a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display that supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The Snapdragon 625 chipset is present under the hood of the Motorola One smartphone along with 4 GB of RAM. For storage, the handsets an inbuilt space of 64 GB. There is a microSD card slot for expanding its storage. There is a 3,000mAh battery on the device that carries support for fast charging.

The back panel of the Motorola One features 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. There is a selfie snapper of 8-megapixel placed inside the notch. A fingerprint scanner is embedded under the logo of the company on the rear. The handset sports a splash-resistant chassis.

Since it is an Android One device, it runs on stock version of Android Oreo and is confirmed to receive software updates at a faster pace for 2 years. Recently, the Motorola One Power handset was spotted with Android 9 Pie on Geekbench. Hence, there is a possibility that the Motorola One and One Power phones could be treated with Android 9 Pie OS update before the end of 2018.

As of this writing, Best Buy is the only online store apart from the Motorola’s online store to sell the Motorola One smartphone. The handset carries a price tag $399. The pre-order of the black colored edition of the smartphone have already begun in the U.S. The sales of the handset will begin on Nov. 11. On the said date, the company will be also introducing its white variant in the country. The Motorola One for the U.S. is an unlocked variant of the phone that will work with AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

