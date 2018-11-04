Motorola One Power running Android Pie seen on Geekbench

The Motorola One Power is an Android One phone which means it runs stock Android. When it launched, it ran Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. However, Motorola promised that the phone will get updated to Android Pie before the end of the year.

Motorola seems keen on fulfilling its promise as a version of the phone running Android Pie has been seen on Geekbench. The phone was benchmarked on Friday, November 2.

Geekbench says the device is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor which is weird as the Motorola One Power is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor. The clock speed is low for a Snapdragon 660 phone but it is the same as that of other Snapdragon 636 powered-phones benchmarked on the site.

There is a chance the Android Pie update will arrive later this month. The update will bring new features such as a new navigation system, Android wellbeing app, app actions and slices, adaptive battery and adaptive brightness.

The Motorola One Power has a 6.2-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It has 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. There are dual cameras on the rear (16MP+5MP) and a 12MP front-facing camera with its own LED flash. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, and a 5,000mAh battery.

