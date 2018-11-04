Smartisan to launch new products on November 6 including a tripod

Smartisan has announced that it has an event scheduled for November 6 where it will unveil a bunch of new products. Based on the info on the poster, the launch will take place in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan.

Details of the products the Chinese manufacturer will launch on Wednesday have surfaced on the web thanks to registration pages set up on online retail site, Jingdong.

The pages reveal Smartisan will launch a new color variant of its flagship phone, the Smartisan R1. This new color variant will have 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Jingdong also revealed the manufacturer will release a product called the LEVEL 8 Board. The Level 8 Board will come in two variants – one with a polycarbonate body and another that is made of aluminum alloy. We have no idea what this product is. Smartisan did say it would announce a revolutionary product at the end of the year, so we guess it is the Level 8 Board. The last product revealed by JD.com is a tripod selfie stick.

