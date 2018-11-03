Motorola wireless charger gets certified, is this the end of Moto Mods?

When Motorola announced the Moto Z3 we were pretty much disappointed. The phone is practically the Moto Z2 Force with a new and larger display, improved cameras, and a bigger battery. You still get the same Snapdragon 835 processor that powered last year’s flagships, Gorilla Glass 3, and support for Moto Mods.

It appears Motorola had a reason for not releasing a “proper” flagship. There are rumors that this year’s Moto Z series will be the last to have support for Mods as the design language for the series will be changed next year.

The first proof of that change in design is a new wireless charger that has been seen on the website of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). At the moment, Motorola doesn’t have a phone that supports wireless charging (built-in). However, there are some Moto Style shells that add wireless charging support to the Moto Z series.

We believe the next Motorola flagship will have wireless charging built-in instead of via an aftermarket add-on, hence the reason for making a wireless charger.

The wireless charger was certified yesterday and has model number CHR-0661. It is shaped like a disc like most wireless chargers and comes in black. On top, where your phone will lie, is the Motorola batwing logo and on the side is a LED indicator.

The Moto Style shells with wireless charging support 10W fast-charging. Hopefully, this charger and the phone it will be launched alongside support a higher power rating.

