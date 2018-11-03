Explore the rugged Ulefone Armor 3/3T manufacturing process (Video)

For a while now, the Ulefone Armor 3 and Armor 3T have been on pre-sale and is expected to finally go on sale on November 12. Ahead of that date, Ulefone is again promoting the models and this time around they take us through the manufacturing process. A video which shows the Armor 3 and 3T manufacturing process right inside Ulefone’s factory has been released.

The Armor 3 series models, just like other Ulefone Armor models are rugged phones with a waterproof build. So, the phones are subjected to several quality checks and integrity tests to confirm that the device really meets the IP standard it boasts of. Also, to confirm that it is indeed a rugged phone which can go through stress and still maintains its functionality.

The Armor 3 and 3T both come with the same specification but the 3T has offline walkie-talkie functionality in addition to its GSM functions. The devices come with IP68/IP69K water and dustproof certification with an MIL-STD-810G grade body. The models are fueled by a large 10300mAh battery and you are sure of getting long standby or usage time. Ulefone Armor 3 also adopts octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM while there is 64GB internal storage onboard. As for the camera specs, it comes with a Sony 21MP rear camera and 8MP front one. Ulefone Armor 3 still supports fingerprint ID and face unlock, brings global frequency, NFC and Google Pay and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Ulefone Armor 3 is currently on pre-sale on Banggood at a price of $259.99. On the other hand, the Armor 3T is on pre-sale in Indiegogo for just $299.99.