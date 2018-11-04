Leaked OPPO A7 posters reveal colors & confirm battery capacity

The OPPO A7 is expected to launch on the 13th of November. While we wait for an official confirmation from OPPO, more leaks keep surfacing. The latest is a set of official posters that confirms some of the phone’s features.

The posters show the phone in full glory. The display has a water-drop notch and there are dual cameras on the rear. If there was ever a OnePlus 6T mini/lite, there is a high chance it would look like this.

One of the posters reveals the phone will come in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue color variants while the other confirms it will have a waterdrop screen and pack a 4,230mAh battery.

The specs of the OPPO A7 show that the device is a rebranded Realme 2 that is sold in India. The A7 has a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage.

Housed inside the notch is a 16MP camera and on the rear is a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone. The OPPO A7 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

