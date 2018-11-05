These leaked press renders show the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple color variant

Before the launch of the OnePlus 6T, there were reports the phone would come in a new purple color variant alongside the Mirror Black and Midnight Black variants. Unfortunately, OnePlus didn’t announce the color variant at the launch event. It appears the plan is to announce it at a later date. If you want to know what it looks like, then you should feast your eyes on these official press renders.

The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple color variant is most likely covered in glass like the other variants. However, its purple gradient finish makes it stand out. The design reminds one of a dark sky briefly illuminated by lightning which gives it a purple appearance. Like the other variants, the Thunder Purple variant has black front bezels.

Other than the difference in colors, the Thunder Purple variant shares the same specs as the Midnight Black and Mirror Black variants. So you get a 6.4-inch optic AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, dual rear cameras (16MP + 20MP). There is also another 16MP sensor housed inside the notch.

The OnePlus 6T boasts an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3,700mAh battery and runs Android Pie out of the box.

There is no info on a release date for the new color variant but we won’t be surprised if it is limited to certain regions and or limited to certain RAM and ROM configurations.

