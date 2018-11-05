Pre-Order Xiaomi Black Shark Helo Smartphone For Just $639.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Xiaomi announced the Black Shark Helo a week ago. Xiaomi was slated to make the long-awaited Black Shark gaming smartphone successor available to the public on November 10 but surprisingly, the Chinese electronics giant released it ahead of its scheduled launch date.

The Black Shark Helo went up for sale on official Mi online store on October 30th. Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun made the announcement in a Weibo post, which also revealed that the Flash Sale will kick off at 8 PM local time.

Aside from that, Xiaomi is giving you an opportunity to pre-order the Black Shark Helo gaming smartphone at a considerably lowered price on GeekBuying. We’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process.

The Black Shark Helo gaming smartphone has gone up for pre-order bearing a dropped price $652.99 on GeekBuying. This noteworthy discount for the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model, which would normally set you back $739.99.

You can extend this discount by applying coupon code YALPHHET at the time checking out. The coupon helps you save an extra $13 and bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $639.99 before you click on the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Black Shark Helo smartphone replaces the LCD panel, used by its predecessor with 6.01 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It offers an aspect ratio of 18:9 at a pixel density of 402PPI.

The 2nd Generation Black Shark gaming phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Octa Core 2.8GHz processor and it packs a competent Adreno 630 GPU, under the hood. Moreover, the phone houses a 12.0MP+20MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter with AI Smart Beauty for selfies.

If you’re willing to shell out $721.99, you can go for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM model, which usually carries an $869.99 price tag. Likewise, you can avail a 12% off on the 10GB RAM+256GB ROM version, which would normally set you back $1018.99, but can now be yours at a dropped price of just $897.99.

You can visit this link to check out the full specification and take advantage of presale price, which will only be valid for a limited period of time.