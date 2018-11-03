OnePlus Bullets Wireless red edition arrives on the official website

It’s been a trend with OnePlus devices, that the company introduces a pair of new headphones along with the launch of a new smartphone every time. Similarly, this time also OnePlus released a new version of OnePlus Bullets Wireless black edition along with the OnePlus 6T launch. It is priced for Rs 3,990 on the OnePlus official website.

In addition, today, the Chinese company officially listed red colored OnePlus Bullets Wireless on the website. Along with small changes, it comes with the same price tag of Rs 3,990. The color difference can be seen on the cord which is used to connect the earpieces with the neckband. Although, the neckband carriers same color as like of the black edition.

The release date of the new earphones is not official yet but somehow it is listed on the website as coming soon.

It is the second alteration of the Bullets Wireless which supports a talk time of 10.5 hours upon a single full charge. OnePlus is advertising its quick charging features which can sustain for 5 hours upon a single 10-minute charge. It uses Qualcomm aptX sound which ensures to preserve sound data to ensure audio quality. The Bullets Wireless contain 9.2mm drivers for a fuller, richer bass experience.

In hardware, it features a neckband-style design mettled from memory alloy. There’s an also a separate button and other controls to use it more efficiently. In connectivity, it supports a Bluetooth 4.1 which supports HFP/A2DP/HSP/AVRCP profiles.

