Nokia 3.1 Plus receives January 2019 security patch; gets Rs. 1,500 ($21) price cut in India

A few months ago, HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone in the Indian market for a price of Rs. 11,499, which roughly converts to $154. Now, the device has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 in India and will now cost Rs. 9,999 (approximately $140).

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is also receiving a new update and the changelog says that the phone is receiving the latest January 2019 security patch. The update changelog from the company doesn’t mention any feature addition or bug fixes.

The latest Android security patch rollout for the Nokia 3.1 Plus comes after Finland-based HMD Global released the same security patch for the Nokia 6 and Nokia 7.1 smartphones. While the company didn’t mention, users reported that the new update brought back the option to hide the notch on Nokia 7.1.

The update, which is about 70MB in size, is currently being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) but in case you don’t receive OTA notification anytime soon, you can check for the update manually through going to Settings and searching system updates.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display that offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek P22 octa-core chipset which is manufactured using the 12nm process. This is the same chipset that powers the Xiaomi Redmi 6 smartphone.

The device comes with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot, enabling users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back, offering a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

For taking selfies, it comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both cameras come with support for live bokeh or Portrait mode for capturing images with blurred background. As for the software, just like other Nokia smartphones, this one too is a part of Google‘s Android One programme and is promised to receive monthly security updates. It runs the latest Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro-USB port. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery but lacks fast charging support.

