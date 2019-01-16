Xiaomi’s partner Runmi technologies launches the 90 Points Lite Suitcase

Chinese suitcase manufacturer and Xiaomi’s ecological chain company, Runmi technologies best known by its brand name 90 Points, has launched a new product, its first for the year. The 90 Points Lite suitcase is the product of a collaboration between the company and Jingdong.

The suitcase comes in three different sizes and three colour variants and pricing starts at 399 yuan ($58). As stated, the 90 Points Lite suitcase is jointly built by Jingdong and 90 minutes with Jingdong bringing in its expertise in the use of business simplicity to play. The suitcase is designed for the contemporary youth with sizes of 20 inches, 24 inches and 28 inches. Color otions are also youthful, coming in black, gray and blue colours.

The suitcase utilizes a new storage system of two U-shaped independent partitions. One side is a mesh surface, woven strong, breathable and moisture-proof while the other side is a closed surface, placed with privacy items, and a separate storage bag, suitable for placing small pieces, travel objects orderly. The outer case is wear resistant and anti-fall, manufactured from Germany Covestro three-layer PC material (colored PC + fiber enhanced PC + colored PC). The suitcase equally features aviation aluminum alloy lever, adjustable in four levels or gears. In addition, it has F1 racing grade smooth silent wheel which will wear less than 2mm after 12km walking. Furthermore, the 90 points suitcase is equipped with a TSA-certified customs code lock. The built-in lock plate design is integrated with the cabinet. With one hand, the slider is instantly opened.

There is no word yet on its availability.