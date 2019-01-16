Leaked launch invite tips Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G to launch on February 24

Xiaomi may likely make an appearance at the Mobile World Congress 2019 which would run from February 25-29. We think so becsue 5G will take centre stage at MWC 2019. ALso, a leaked invitation which was spotted online recently shows the tech giant will hold an event on February 24 which is the eve of MWC Barcelona 2019. The invite featured in a tweet by popular tipster Venya Geskin but it was quickly deleted after posting. This wasn’t before some users picked up the post. Unfortunately, there is no screenshot of the post but the leaked poster is already in circulation.

The poster contains the text; “We make it happen,” with the Mi logo but it doesn’t explicitly point at anything. Geskin’s deleted tweet had read, “Exclusive: Xiaomi will hold an event on February 24, possibly for Mi Mix 3 5G.” The reason for deleting it is still unclear but we believe the company want to keep the topic at bay until it is ready to promote the launch event. And so, may have prevailed on Geskin. In another light, the tipster may have discovered the news is fake hence the removal.

However, there is no doubt Xiaomi has got a 5G version of the Mi Mix 3. The device was showcased at the China Mobile Partner Conference a couple of months back. Xiaomi has also released a video demonstration of the Mi Mix 3 5G in action alongside the Mi smart bedside lamp. The Mi Mix 3 5G version features a Snapdragon X50 modem and was said to have download speeds of up to 2 Gbps. The device is identical in design and other aspects to the 4G version in existence presently.

