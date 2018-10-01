HMD Global sends out media invites for a launch event in India on October 11

HMD Global, the Finnish company behind the Nokia branded smartphones, has sent out media invites for a launch event scheduled to take place on 11th October in India.

While the company has not mentioned which device is plans to launch, it’s believed that HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 7.1 and the Nokia 7.1 Plus (aka Nokia X7) in the Indian market. It’s noteworthy that both the smartphones are expected to launch globally on 4th October.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus is rumoured to feature a notched display, just like the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. On the other hand, the Nokia 7.1 is expected to come with a normal display, without any kind of notch.

The Nokia 7.1 could feature a 6-inch screen that will carry support for an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It’s bigger variant, the Nokia 7.1 Plus, is also speculated to be driven by Snapdragon 710 12nm chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We are also expecting a bigger display and higher capacity battery for the Plus variant.

Both the smartphones will be a part of Google‘s Android One programme, and thus, there’s a possibility that the phones could be running the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Read More: Nokia X7 (7.1 Plus) full specifications leaked through TENAA certification [UPDATED with images]

We’ll get more information about both the devices once they get launched on 4th October. For information related to the devices in the Indian market, we’ll have to wait till 11th October.