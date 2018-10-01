Samsung Galaxy J6 gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs. 12,490 ($171)

Samsung Galaxy J6, which received a price cut in August this year, has now received yet another price cut, making the smartphone even cheaper.

With the new price cut, the 3GB RAM model is now available for Rs. 12,490 (approximately $171) while the 4GB RAM model costs Rs. 13,990 (approx. $192). The price drop comes less than a month after the company launched the Galaxy J6 Plus in India.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 was first launched in India in July earlier this year. The 3GB RAM variant was launched in India for Rs. 13,990 (~$192) while the 4GB RAM model was introduced for Rs. 16,490 (~$226). However, as said, model models received a price cut in August.

The phone features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with thin bezels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, along with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a 13MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. There’s also a fingerprint sensor placed on the back side for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

In the software department, the handset runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Samsung Experience UI on top. The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery that lacks fast charging support.