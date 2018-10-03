Pixel 3 teaser ad focuses on Active Edge Technology

One of the distinguishing features between the first-gen Pixels and the second-gen Pixels is Active Edge. Active Edge Technology lets you summon Google Assistant by giving the phone a squeeze. A new video advert released in Japan for the Pixel 3 highlights the feature.

The 40-second video doesn’t show the phone itself but shows a number of people squeezing various objects from giant mascots to balloons to other people. It’s a very colorful video but like mentioned above, it doesn’t show the phone.

On the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL you can set the squeeze sensitivity. You can also have it silence the phone if a call comes in or an alarm rings. If you have no use for it, you can turn off the feature completely. We have no info on if Google will add more functions to the feature for the Pixel 3/XL.

Active Edge first debuted on the HTC U11 but it is called Edge Sense. However, HTC allows you to customize the action. So you can set it as a shortcut to launch an app, take a screenshot, turn on/off the flashlight, or turn on/off Wi-Fi hotspot etc.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will launch on October 9 alongside some other Google products.

