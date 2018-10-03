Huawei Watch GT render and more details emerge ahead of launch

Huawei is expected to launch the Watch GT along with the Mate 20 series on October 16. Ahead of the launch, a smartwatch purported to be the Huawei Watch GT Classic or Fashion has been spotted in a leaked render. The Watch GT is expected to be available in two variants, the second being the Watch GT Sport. The Watch GT Classic variant uses a black and silver bezel combination as can be seen on the render.

The new Huawei smartwatch also packs two buttons on the side and can still be operated via the touchscreen. The watch will also have Bluetooth which is statutory and will have several other sensors like compass, GPS, pressure sensor and an accelerometer. The watch likely also have a heart rate sensor but that isn’t confirmed. A recent FCC listing had confirmed the presence of NFC and a 410mAh battery. However, the battery size is pretty impressive. Moreso, it is bigger than the 291.8mAh cell onboard the latest Apple Watch 4. Despite the big battery, the Watch GT will also support 5W charging using a charging pad. The charging pad utilises a USB Type-C port.

The Huawei Watch GT Classic is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s newly unveiled Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The smartwatch should also come price at around €199 ($172) in the GT Sport and €229 ($198) for the Watch GT Classic.

