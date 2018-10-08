Buy Huawei Honor 8X Max Smartphone For Only $229 On Giztop [Coupon Inside]

Huawei launched the new Honor 8X Max smartphone under its well-received Honor brand in September this year. Just like its predecessors, the recently launched Honor-branded smartphone became an instant hit among Huawei fans.

If you’ve restlessly been waiting to buy a big-screen smartphone, the Honor 8X Max will definitely fill the bill as it comes with a mammoth 7.12-inch LCD IPS, FHD display with a screen resolution of 2244×1080pixel and an eye-catching waterdrop notch. It boasts an impressive array of other features that are likely to sweep smartphone lovers off their feet.

The phone packs a powerful .8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core processor along with an A509 430MHz GPU, under the hood. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of hearty onboard storage options so that you never run out of space for storing your favorite content.

On the photography front, it houses a 2MP(f/2.4)+16MP(f/2.0) dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP(f/2.0) front shooter. The device runs on EMUI 8.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a 5000mAh battery, with 9V 2A quick charge.

If the feature-laden Honor 8X Max has stirred your interest and you’re wondering if you can buy it without emptying your pocket, you’ve come to the right place. You can apply coupon code H8XM40 to reduce your grand total to just $229.

In other words, you can save $40 on the coveted smartphone’s steep retail price simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon before proceeding to checkout. To take advantage of this discount, all you need to do is to head straight to this link. Note that the coupon is slated to expire on October 30th.

Buy Huawei Honor 8X Max At Lowered Price