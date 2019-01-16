Realme sold over 2 million units of Realme 2 smartphone in India in four months

Realme has quickly become a household name in the Indian market thanks to its fast-selling value-for-money smartphones. This is a very impressive feat for a company that started operations just 10 months ago and is now a leading brand in the budget smartphone segment in India.

While the company has already revealed that it has sold more than 4 million smartphones, the company has now announced another feat. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company has sold over 2 million units of Realme 2 smartphone in the Indian market in just four months.

The Realme 2 was launched in India in September 2018 for a starting price of Rs. 8,990 ($127). Later, the company announced a price hike, taking the starting price of the smartphone to Rs. 9,499 ($134) while the top-end model costs Rs. 10,990 ($155).

The phone features a 6.2-inch display but the company has downgraded the screen resolution to 720p HD+ compared to Full HD resolution on Realme 1. The FullView 2.5D curved glass display comes with 18:9 aspect ratio and offers a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, which is also a step backward compared to the MediaTek Helio P60 which powers the Realme 1. The phone has two variants — 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity.

The company has upgraded the camera configuration on the Realme 2 as it now comes with dual camera sensors on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Unlike the Realme 1, the Realme 2 comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back panel and also has support for software-based Face Unlock feature. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.1 custom interface.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB OTG. The phone is fuelled by a bigger 4,230mAh battery. It comes in three color options — Diamond Black, Diamond Red, and Diamond Blue.

