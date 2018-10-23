Buy Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone For Only $349.99 On GearBest



Xiaomi made its hotly-anticipated Pocophone F1 smartphone available to the public earlier this year. Much to the delight of the Chinese electronics giant, the handset became an instant hit among smartphone lovers who fancy using a big-screen mobile device for playing popular games and watching their favorite videos.

Taking this popularity into consideration and in order to ensure even cost-conscious buyers can get their hands on the Pocophone F1, Xiaomi is now offering it at a heavily discounted price on GearBest. As a result, you can now buy the newly launched Xiaomi-branded phone at a dropped price of just $349.99.

This is a noteworthy 19% reduction in the phone’s original asking price. Before we shed more light on the aforesaid discount, let us take a gander the awe-inspiring features and high-end specs that make the Pocophone F1 an irresistible smartphone.

The phone sports a mammoth 6.18 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. Furthermore, it is housed in an eye-catching plastic body with Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection.



The Pocophone F1 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor and it adopts a competent Adreno 630 GPU, under the hood. It comes with 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage so that you can save your favorite content without worrying about running out of storage space.

On the photography front, it houses 12.0MP+5.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. Furthermore, the phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 4000mAh battery.

Regrettably, the feature-laden smartphone will be up for grabs bearing a discounted price tag for just 6 days. On top of that, there were only 331 of the graphite black color variant left for this promo at the time of writing. You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promo ends.

Get 19% Off On Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone