Get The PIPO W2 Pro Tablet PC At A Dropped Price Of Just $105.99 On GeekBuyin [Coupon Inside]

If you’re in the market for a feature-laden tablet PC bearing a price tag that’s too low to be genuine, you might want to take a gander at the PIPO W2 Pro. Packed with an impressive array of features, the PIPO-branded tablet PC has gone up for sale carrying a discounted price on GeekBuying.

We’ll not only shed light on the above-mentioned discount but also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

The W2 Pro tablet PC would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it at a lowered price of just $119.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 30% drop in the device’s original asking price of $170.99.

Aside from taking advantage of this discount, you can use coupon code GKB099T to get an extra $14 off. In other words, you can bring your already reduced grand total further down to just $105.99 before proceeding to checkout simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

An absolute bargain at this price, the PiPO W2 Pro tablet PC sports an 8.0 Inch IPS, Capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. Moreover, it packs Intel’s recently released Cherry Trail Z8350 quad-core, 64bit, 14nm processor along with Intel HD Graphics GPU, under the hood.

Moreover, it comes with 2GB of DDR3L RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 32GB more using TF card. On the photography front, the W2 Pro houses a 2.0 megapixels camera on the back and a 2.0 megapixels front shooter for face-to-face video chatting.

Furthermore, the tablet PC runs on Android 5.1 + Windows 10 operating systems and is backed by a 3.7V/3800mAh battery. It features the Gravity sensor and is crammed with a slew of useful apps like the ES File Explorer, Google Search, Google Maps, Email, Gmail, Browser etc.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end. Note that the aforesaid coupon is also likely to expire soon.

Get 30% Off On PIPO W2 Pro Tablet PC