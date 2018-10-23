Buy The Huawei Mate 20 Smartphone At Unbeatable Price On Popular Online Stores!

Huawei’s Mate 20 smartphone is expected to follow in the footsteps of its well-received predecessors and become an instant hit among smartphone lovers after hitting store shelves later this year.

If you’re interested in getting the Huawei-branded smartphone without emptying your pocket, you might want to continue reading as we are going to shed light on the top online stores where you can buy the Mate 20 at an unbeatable price. Let’s head straight to the details.

Huawei Mate 20 On Banggood

Known for offering the best bang for your buck, Banggood will be selling two variants of the Huawei Mate 20 smartphone – 6GB+64GB ROM and 6GB+128GB ROM.

6GB+64GB ROM

Powered by the company’s trademark Kirin 980 Octa-Core processor, the aforesaid variant of the Mate 20 smartphone will set you back $$999.99 on Banggood. Moreover, you can choose from pink, twilight, black, blue and green color versions of the smartphone.

In order to receive an email notification as soon as this version of the Mate 20 arrives on Banggood, all you need to do is follow this link and activate the ‘In Stock Alert’ button.

6GB RAM+128GB ROM

The bigger variant of the Mate 20 that comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage carries a $1,059.99 price tag on Banggood. You can choose between multiple color options including pink, twilight, black, blue and green.

Since the variant is still unavailable for pre-order, you can press the ‘In Stock Alert’ button to get notified via email when stock arrives by following this link. Huawei Mate 20 On Giztop

Two variants of the Mate 20 smartphone are set to go up for pre-order on Giztop. While the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant will be available for $899, the official online store for GizmoChina will be selling the larger variant offering 6GB RAM+128GB ROM for $1,039.

You can pick from a wide selection of color options including black, emerald green, midnight blue, pink gold, and twilight. Follow this link to pre-order the smartphone at the best price. Note that the pre-orders will be shipped within 10-15 days.

Huawei Mate 20 On GeekBuying

6GB RAM+64GB ROM

You can avail a noteworthy 17% off on the Huawei Mate 20 smartphone offering 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you will be able to pre-order the above-mentioned variant at a lowered price of just $897.99, while it would normally sell for $1083.99.

In order to ensure you get informed when the phone arrives on GeekBuying, it is imperative that you follow this link and activate the ‘Arrival Notice’ button. It is worth noting that the discount will only be valid for a limited period f time.

6GB RAM+128GB ROM

Alternatively, you can buy the slightly larger variant of the Mate 20 smartphone that comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage at a slashed price of just $995.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 13% reduction in the phone’s original selling price of $1146.99.

Just like the aforesaid 6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant of the Huawei Mate 20 smartphone, this version of the smartphone will soon go up for pre-order on GeekBuying. Those interested in taking advantage of the discount can visit this link and push the ‘Arrival Notice’ button to get notified when the phone is available.

In terms of specs, the Mate 20 sports a mammoth 6.39 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The device is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection.

On the photography front, the Mate 20 houses a 12.0MP+16.0MP+8.0MP triple camera setup on the back and a 24.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. It runs on EMUI 9.0.0 based Android 9.0, OS and is backed by a built-in 4000mAh battery.