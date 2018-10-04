Buy OnePlus 6 Smartphone For Just $447.71 On Banggood [Coupon Inside]

After floating around the rumor mill for quite a long time and making several appearances online in the form of leaks, the hotly-anticipated OnePlus 6 was finally launched in May this year. As expected, the phone became an instant hit among smartphone lovers.

But much to the chagrin of those living on a tight budget, the OnePlus 6 carries a steep price tag. In fact, the feature-laden smartphone will set you back a pretty penny on online as well as offline stores.

If you’ve restlessly been waiting to buy the OnePlus 6 without emptying your pocket, it may interest you to know that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now selling the smartphone at a dropped price on Banggood. Moreover, we’ll show how you can get an extra discount without breaking much of a sweat.

The OnePlus 6 smartphone normally sells for $619.99, but you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $532.99 on Banggood. This is a significant 14% reduction in the phone’s steep retail price and it will be valid specifically for the black color version of the phone.

In addition to taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can apply coupon code 10op6bg to get an extra $85.28 off before proceeding to checkout. In other words, you can bring your already reduced grand total further down to just $447.71 with the help of the above-mentioned coupon.



The OnePlus 6 is quite an irresistible smartphone at this dropped price, given that it sports a mammoth 6.28 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The device is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor along with an Adreno 630 GPU for an unmatched viewing experience. It offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable onboard storage.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 6 houses a 16.0MP+20.0MP dual camera setup and a 16.0MP front shooter for self-portraits. The phone runs on H2OS-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 3300mAh battery.

You can visit this link if you’re interested in checking out the rest of the specifications and receiving the discount, which will be valid only for a limited period of time. it is also worth noting that the aforesaid coupon is likely to expire soon.

