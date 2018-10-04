Get Big Discounts On Two Different Versions Of The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 On GeekBuying [Coupons]



Xiaomi launched its long-awaited Pocophone F1 smartphone in August this year. Much to the delight of the Chinese handset maker, the phone became an instant hit among those who fancy watching their favorite videos and play popular games on a big-screen mobile device.

While the feature-laden Pocophone F1 would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores, Xiaomi will be selling it at a considerably dropped price on GeekBuying in a bid to make it available to the cost-conscious buyers.

In addition to shedding light on the aforesaid discounts, that will be valid for two different versions of the Pocophone F1, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money before checking out. Let’s head straight to the details without further ado.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone (6GB RAM+128GB ROM)

This version offering 6GB of RAM and a hearty 128GB of internal storage usually carries a steep price tag, but Xiaomi will be selling it at a dropped price of just $389.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 24% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $514.99.

You can extend the discount and save more money by applying coupon code QVRQSSYB. This will help you get an additional $90 off and bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $349.99 without breaking much of a sweat.

You can follow this link to take full advantage of the discount and use the aforesaid coupon, which is likely to expire soon.



Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone (6GB RAM+64GB ROM)

Alternatively, you can go for the slightly smaller version of the Pocophone F1 smartphone that packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, under the hood. While this version usually sells for $472.99, you can now get your hands on it at a dropped price of just $339.99.

Aside from availing this 28% discount, you can use coupon code DOCZUPZT to save more money. After applying the coupon, your grand total will be reduced to only $330.99.

Since the promo is slated to end in 5 days, you can follow this link to ensure you do not miss this discount. It is also worth noting that the coupon will lapse in a short time as well.

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 sports a mammoth 6.18 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. It packs a powerful Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor along with Adreno 630 GPU, under the hood.

On the photography front, the Pocophone F1 smartphone houses a 12.0MP+5.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP selfie shooter. It runs on MIUI-based Android OS and is backed by a robust 4000mAh battery.

Get 24% Off On Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone

Get 28% Off On Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone