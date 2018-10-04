Buy Xiaomi Mi Band 3 NFC Version At A Pre-Sale Price Of $45.99 On GearBest



Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Band 3 earlier this year in China. While making the long-awaited smart bracelet available to the public, the Chinese tech giant declared it will launch the NFC version of the Mi Band 3 in September.

After releasing a teaser video hinting at the impending launch of the Mi Band 3 NFC version, Xiaomi finally began the sales of the Mi Band 3 NFC edition on September 19th. Keeping in line with that, the company even launched a poster confirming that it has shipped a whopping 50 million Mi Band smart bracelets across the world.

If you have restlessly been waiting to get your hands on the NFC function equipped Xiaomi Mi Band 3 smart bracelet without emptying your pocket, we got good news for you. The well-received NFC edition of the Mi Band 3 has gone up for sale bearing a presale price of $45.99 on GearBest.



The NFC edition of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is an absolute bargain at this price, give that it boasts an impressive array of features. It supports contactless payments via Xiaomi’s own mobile payments service dubbed as Mi Pay.

The Mi Band 3 NFC version also supports city bus card payments in about 167 cities including Jilin, Xi’an, Hefei, Suzhou, Shijiazhuang, Tianjin, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing. It sports a curved OLED screen of 0.78 inches which supports a screen resolution of 128 x 80 pixels.

Furthermore, the device draws its juices from a robust 110mAh battery that delivers an impressive standby time of 20 days with normal usage. Aside from that, the NFC version comes with up to 50 meters of water resistance and features a heart rate sensor.

You can pair your mobile phone with the NFC version to get notifications of incoming calls and messages. It offers sleeping, step count, calories burnt and sedentary reminder as well. Other useful features include weather forecast and alarm clock.

You can follow this link if the Mi Band 3 NFC edition has stirred your interest and you’d like to take advantage of the pre-sale price. It is imperative for you to bear in mind that the pre-sale is slated to come to an end on Monday, October 8th.

