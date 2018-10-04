Buy Original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum For Just $269.99 On GearBest



If you’re in the market for a cost-effective, yet powerful vacuum cleaner, you might want to take a look at the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum that has now gone up for sale bearing a lowered price on GearBest.

Keeping your surrounding clean and tidy can prove to be a backbreaking job. Although there’s no dearth of high-end appliances that you can use to take care of this daunting task, these devices don’t come cheap.

Thankfully, you can now buy the Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner at a reduced price of just $269.99 on GearBest. This is a 38% reduction in the original asking price of the powerful vacuum cleaner that maps out the interiors of your house using the LDS (Laser Distance Sensor) technology and scans its surroundings 360 degrees, a whopping 1800 times per second.



Equipped with three processors that track its movement in real-time, the Mi Robot Vacuum adopts SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) to figure out the most ideal route for cleaning. Moreover, the robot can be remotely controlled using the Mi Home app. You can switch it on, change cleaning modes and even set schedules.

Xiaomi’s Mi Robot Vacuum draws its juices from a robust 5200mAh Li-ion battery that delivers up to 2.5 hours of cleaning. It runs on a powerful Nidec brushless DC motor and features an adjustable main brush to ensure your home is clean from dust, debris, granule and there are no other wastes left.

You can follow this link if you’re interested in checking out more details about the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum and taking advantage of the discount. Regrettably, there were only 167 pieces of the white color version left for this promo, which is slated to end in 4 days.

