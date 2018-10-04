Buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone At A Dropped Price Of Just $407.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Code]



Following in the footsteps of its well-received predecessors, the Mi 8 garnered huge popularity among Xiaomi fans after hitting the store shelves in June this year. In a bid to make it available to cost-conscious buyers, the Chinese phone maker is offering the coveted smartphone at a dropped price on GeekBuying.

We’ll divulge more information about the aforesaid discount and apart from that; we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s head straight into the details.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $449.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 20% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $559.99.

You can extend this discount simply by applying coupon code WWVJRNFA before placing your order. This coupon helps you get an extra $112 off and bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $407.99 without breaking much of a sweat.



An absolute bargain at this price, the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone sports a big 6.21 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels. Housed in a 7000 series aluminum frame, the phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa core, 2.8GHz processor along with an equally competent Adreno 630 GPU. It offers 6GB of RAM and a hearty 128GB of non-expandable onboard storage.

Moreover, the Mi 8 houses a 12.0MP+12.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter for self-portraits. It runs on MIUI 9-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 3400mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone will be up for sale bearing the discounted price for just 2 days so if you’re interested in taking advantage of the discount, click here to visit the promotion page. Note that the coupon is also likely to expire soon.

