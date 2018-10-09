Get The Coveted OnePlus 6 Smartphone At A Dropped Price Of $448 On Banggood [Coupon]

The OnePlus 6 smartphone garnered huge popularity among smartphone lovers after hitting the store shelves earlier this year. Regrettably, the phone’s steep retail price stopped it from becoming an instant hit among cost-conscious buyers.

In a bid to make the smartphone available to those who are on a tight budget, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is currently offering the OnePlus 6 at a considerably dropped price on Banggood. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

You can now buy the OnePlus 6 smartphone at a discounted price of just $533.33 on the Chinese online store that warrants the best bang for your buck. This is a noteworthy 14% reduction in the phone’s steep retail price of $619.99.

But if that doesn’t impress you much, you can apply coupon code 10BGOP64 to get an extra $85.33 off at the time of checking out. In other words, you can reduce your already lowered grand total further down to just $448 with the help of the aforesaid coupon.



Despite bearing a dropped price tag, the OnePlus 6 is quite an irresistible smartphone that sports a big6.28 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The device is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

The OnePlus 6 is powered by a Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor and it packs an Adreno 630 GPU, under the hood. The phone offers 6GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of non-expandable onboard storage so that you have ample space for storing your favorite content.

Moreover, it houses a 16.0MP+20.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 16.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. The phone runs on H2OS-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 3300mAh battery.

You can head straight to this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount, which will be valid only for the black color version of the OnePlus 6 smartphone.

