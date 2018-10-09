Gizmochina along with Banggood is conducting 1 unit Oukitel C12 Pro Smartphone as giveaway gift to a lucky reader. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing gift.

Oukitel C12 Pro comes with 6.18-inch display with 19:9 u-notch design. Assisted by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, Oukitel C12 Pro also supports an external TF card up to 64GB. The handset ships with Mediatek MT6739, ARM Cortex-A53, which brings outstanding performance for running applications.

The Oukitel C12 Pro is equipped with 8MP+2MP back camera with flash light that can be used to take wonderful photos in both bright and low light conditions. The front camera with 5MP has flash light, face beauty and face detection, which can take beautiful selfie.

You can click here to get more information about Oukitel C12 Pro and other Oukitel Smartphones.

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

Visit Oukitel C12 Pro Smartphone on Banggood’s website(you also can buy Oukitel C12 Pro Smartphone on Banggood’s APP: https://bit.ly/2tBvb9P). Share this giveaway contest on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit;

Terms & Conditions: 1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.

2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.

3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.

4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

5. The prize will be shipped in a month when the giveaway end. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Once again, good luck.

Giveaway – Win a Oukitel C12 Pro Smartphone

