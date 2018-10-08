Leaked photo shows the OPPO K1 and its waterdrop notch

A photo showing a phone said to be the OPPO K1 has surfaced online. The image shows the front of the phone and gives us a look at its design.

The OPPO K1 in the image is inside a case. This is not your typical case but the type used by manufacturers ahead of a phone’s official release. The phone is pretty big, 6.4-inches according to TENAA. The image also confirms it has a water-drop notch. We already knew this based on its screen resolution (2340 x 1080) which is similar to that of the OPPO F9.

The side bezels are pretty thin and the chin is quite small when compared to what we have seen on some other phones such as the newly launched Nokia 7.1. The display is actually AMOLED and based on the TENAA images of the rear side of the phone, the fingerprint scanner is under the display.

READ MORE: Oppo announces its first India Research & Development unit in Hyderabad

The OPPO K1 will launch on the 10th of October. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, have a 25MP selfie camera, and 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras. The phone will pack a 3,500mAh battery and run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

(Via)