Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 to soon get Android Pie and EIS support

Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 has proved to be one of the bestselling budget smartphone in the Indian market’s sub-Rs. 15,000 (~$203) segment. Recently, the company revealed that it managed to sell over one million units of the phone in just six months.

Amidst rumours regarding the Zenfone Max M2 Pro and Max M2, which recently received EEC certification in Russia, the company has now revealed its plans for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 update. Dinesh Sharma, Director, Mobile Business, Asus India, has confirmed that the phone will get Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature through software update.

Further, he has also confirmed that the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will soon receive the latest Android 9.0 Pie update. The company’s flagship smartphone Zenfone 5Z will also receive the Android Pie update. However, Asus has not revealed any specific timeline for the update.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch Full View Full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 processor and comes in three variants — 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

It also supports microSD card, enabling users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. In terms of photography, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 features a vertically arranged dual camera setup equipped with Softlight LED on its rear panel. It comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing.

The features offered by the dual rear cameras include faster autofocus, PDAF, and 4K video shooting. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper with a Softlight LED, which has been optimized to capture selfie shots with bokeh effect.

While Asus smartphones usually feature the company’s custom interface ZenUI, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the first phone that offers stock Android experience. It runs a pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box but the device is not a part of Google‘s Android One program.

Read More: Asus ROG Phone is all set to launch in the United States on 18th October

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro USB 2.0 port. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for added security and the phone also supports Face Unlock feature. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.