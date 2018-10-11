Pre-Order Bakeey G36 Smart Watch Band For Only $28.99 On Banggood

Keeping up in this face-paced world takes its toll on the body. Since the overall pace of life has increased considerably in recent years, staying motivated to keep fit can prove to be backbreaking.

While the market is brimming with all sorts of fitness gadgets like smartwatches that help you take care of this daunting task by monitoring your health and other activities, these devices don’t come cheap. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a cost-effective smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on quality, you’ve come to the right place.

Staying true to its reputation for making feature-laden smartwatches that don’t cost a bomb, Bakeey recently unveiled the inexpensive G36 smartwatch band. More importantly, you can now pre-order it at a reduced price on Banggood.

The G36 smartwatch band would normally set you back $45.99 on online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it for just $28.99 on the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck, Banggood. This is a noteworthy 37% reduction in the device’s original asking price.

Before we delve further into the details about the discount, let us take a gander at the specs and features that make the G36 an irresistible smartwatch band at this price. First off, it sports an easily readable 0.96-inch TFT color screen with 160×80 pixels resolution.

It boasts a one-piece design. In other words, the G36 is made up of an unification of core components and highly accurate sensors, that are conveniently placed within the cover. Furthermore, it comes with an IP67 waterproof rating so you can carelessly wear it while hand washing, swimming or even while taking a shower.

Aside from that, the Bakeey G36 features a heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor, and multi-sport modes including walking, running, climbing and riding. Moreover, it features a pedometer and a stopwatch.

This Bakeey-branded smartwatch band supports notifications for popular social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter and other apps like WhatsApp, Skype, WeChat, Line, and Kakao Talk. It comes with a slew of other useful functions like alarm, sedentary reminder, meeting reminder, medication reminder, and anti-lost.

If you’re interested in checking out the full specification and availing the discount, all you need to do is to follow this link. Note that the discounted price will only be valid for the first 100 pieces, while the next 500 pieces will sell for $31.99 and the remaining pieces will carry a slightly steeper $44.99 price tag.

You can choose between 3 color options including black, dark blue and pink.

