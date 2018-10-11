Lenovo S5 Pro to launch at an event in Beijing on October 18

Various devices are due for launch this October, few have already launched. Today, Lenovo Vice President Chang Cheng took to Weibo to announce the launch date of the upcoming Lenovo S5 Pro smartphone. As per the information posted by VP of Lenovo, it will launch on October 18th at an event in Beijing, China. Lenovo S5 Pro will feature “Idol-level” selfie with the front dual camera. Already, Google has launched its Pixel 3 series, and LG has announced the LG V40 ThinQ this month.

Lenovo S5 Pro is an upgraded version of the Lenovo S5 which was released in the first half of 2018. It is scheduled to launch on October 18 with dual cameras on the front and the rear side of the device. Further, it is expected to carry Snapdragon 636 SoC with a full-screen and notch-less display. It will host a selfie camera on the slider. Its camera will support Super 2X Optical Zoom with AI features. There will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor with 100% screen-to-body ratio.

Lenovo S5 Pro will be expensive than its predecessor and will carry an advanced camera and processor. It is also touted to be the “Conscience Premium, National Mobile Phone” as revealed in the poster.

Additionally, Lenovo S5 packs a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. There’s a Snapdragon 625 processor, upto 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of Storage. Further, there’s also a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage variants. It also has dual 13MP rear cameras, a 16MP front-facing camera, and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

