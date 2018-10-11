Buy Chuwi Hi9 Pro CWI548 4G Phablet For Only $134.99 On GearBest [Coupon]

If you are in the market for a cost-effective phablet that boasts an impressive array of features, you might want to take a look at the Hi9 Pro CWI548.

Staying true to its reputation for offering beautifully designed phablets at unbeatable prices, Chuwi unveiled its modestly priced Hi9 Pro CWI548 earlier this year. Much to the delight of those who have been waiting to get their hands on it without emptying their pockets, Chuwi is now selling the feature-laden phablet at a dropped price of just $137.99 on GearBest.

While this is already a noteworthy 25% reduction in the device’s original selling price, there’s more for you to cheer about. Those living on a tight budget can extend the aforesaid discount simply by applying coupon code GB&TACWHi9Pro at the time of checking out.

This helps you bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $134.99. In other words, you can get an additional $3 off after applying the above-mentioned coupon.

The Chuwi Hi9 Pro CWI548 is quite an irresistible phablet at this price, given that it sports an eye-catching 8.4 inch 10-point IPS touch display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixel for an unmatched viewing experience. It packs a powerful MT6797 (Helio X20) Deca core processor along with an ARM Mali-T880 780MHz GPU for an uninterrupted gaming action.

On the photography front, it houses an 8.0-megapixel camera placed on the back and a 5.0-megapixel front shooter for selfies. You get 3GB of RAM with the Chuwi Hi9 Pro CWI548 phablet and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.

The device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a robust 5000mAh battery. As far as sensors are concerned, it only features the G-sensor.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount, which will be valid for 3 days. It is also worth noting that there were only 96 pieces remaining for this promo at the time of writing.

