Pre-Order Blackview BV9500 Pro Smartphone For Just $386.99 On GeekBuying And Win $30 Gift!



Blackview took the wraps off its much-awaited BV9500 Pro smartphone in May this year. Much to the delight of those looking for a rugged phone that doesn’t cost a bomb, the BV9500 Pro has gone up for pre-order bearing a dropped price on GeekBuying.

The trailblazing new smartphone that’s loaded with awe-inspiring features would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now pre-order it at a reduced price of just $386.99. This is a significant reduction in the device’s original selling price of $679.99.

The professional android smartphone manufacturer is also giving those who buy the phone on GeekBuying an opportunity to win a free gift worth $30. Before we delve further into the details, let us take a look at the features and specs that make the BV9500 Pro an irresistible smartphone at this price.

The BV9500 Pro sports an eye-catching 5.7 inches IPS, LCD FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. Moreover, the phone is housed in a sturdy metal and polycarbonate body and it is IP69 certified so if you’re an adventure junkie, you can carelessly carry the phone with you during your adventure activities.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763T, 64-bit processor along with a Mali-G71MP2 @770MHz GPU. The BV9500 Pro smartphone offers 6GB of RAM and a hearty 128GB of onboard storage so that you never run out of storage space for your favorite content.

On the photography front, the dual-SIM smartphone houses a 16.0MP+0.3MP dual camera setup on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 10000mAh battery.

Regrettably, you’d be able to buy the Blackview BV9500 Pro at a reduced pre-sale price only for a limited period of time. The phone is expected to go back to its retail price of $454 on October 17th so if you’re interested in taking advantage of the discount, just follow this link without wasting time.

