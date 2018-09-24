Buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air Laptop For Just $929.99 On GearBest

If you’re in the market for a cost-effective notebook that boasts top-end specs, you might want to take a gander at the Mi Notebook Air. The Xiaomi-branded laptop that packs an array of exceptional specifications and awe-inspiring features has now gone up for sale at a lowered price on GearBest.

The Mi Notebook Air laptop would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores but much to the relief of cost-conscious Xiaomi fans, the Chinese electronics giant is now offering the well-received laptop at a dropped price of just $929.99 on GearBest.

This is a noteworthy 33% discount which will be available for those who buy the Mi Notebook Air GearBest’s recently kicked-off promo comes to an end. It is worth noting that the reduction will only be valid for the dark gray color version of the laptop.

Before we divulge more details about the aforesaid discount, let us check out some of the Mi Notebook Air laptop’s mean features.

First off, the device sports a big 13.3-inch IPS screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution for an unmatched viewing experience. It packs a powerful Intel Flagship i5 processor along with an equally robust NVIDIA GeForce MX150 2GB GDDR5 GPU for seamless multi-tasking and a 37% higher gaming performance than the previous generation 940MX.

The device offers 8GB of DDR4 RAM for a high-speed response, paired with a hearty 256GB PCle SSD that allows quick read speed. The Mi Notebook Air laptop houses a 1.0MP front-mounted camera for face-to-face chatting.

In terms of connectivity, it features a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI slot, and 2 USB 3.0 hosts. You can click here to check out the full specification and avail the discount. With just 100 more pieces remaining for the Flash Sale price, the promotion is slated to end in just 14 days.

