Motorola One Power launch in India today: Specs, launch timing and watch livestream

Motorola is ready to launch the Android One powered Motorola One Power in India. It is scheduled to launch at an event in New Delhi at 12 pm IST. After the initial global launch at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Motorola is launching the Moto One Power in India. Motorola will host the live stream of the launch event at sharp 12 pm today.

Motorola recently launched the Moto G6 series in India. Motorola will be publishing live updates at its official Facebook and Twitter handles. Users can watch the live stream of the Motorola One launch event in India starting at 12 pm. You can know more about its specs, price and other details.

Motorola One Power launch event Live stream

As according to a recent tweet from Motorola India, it will be launching the Moto One Power in India today. There will be live streaming of the whole launch event at 12 pm today. The device will be exclusive to India’s largest online retailer, Flipkart.

Moto One Power specs

The Motorola One Power features 6.2-inch full HD+ (2,246 x 1,080) notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SOC and Adreno 509 GPU. Moto One Power carries dual RAM variants, one packs 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, and other, 3GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. The handset supports the expandable memory of upto 256GB via the microSD card.

In the camera department, Motorola One Power sports dual camera set up at the back having a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP. Up front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. It carries 5000 mAh battery with Motorola’s TurboPower charging technology. In connectivity, the device features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac/a/b/g/n, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, and GPS with A-GPS.

Read More: Motorola One and Motorola One power get a silent launch

The smartphone will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo, with the Android P in development.

As per the rumor, Motorola One Power will be available for around Rs 14000 in India. It will go on sale via Flipkart, as per the live stream poster in India.

(Source)