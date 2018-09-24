Pre-Order ASUS ZenFone 4 Max ZB500TL Smartphone For Only $89.99 On Banggood [Coupon Code]

ASUS recently introduced a new phone to its well-received ZenFone series of Android smartphones. The Taiwanese handset maker beefed up the phone with top-end specifications and made it worth the price tag it carries by packing it with an impressive array of features.

Dubbed as the ZenFone 4 Max ZB500TL, ASUS’ latest smartphone meets the company’s performance and value goals. While it would normally set you back $109.99 on online and offline stores, ASUS will be giving buyers an opportunity to pre-order it at a lowered price of just $99.99 on Banggood.

This is a 9% reduction in the phone’s original asking price and it will be valid for the black as well as the mocha gold color versions of the phone. Moreover, you can apply coupon code BG9432 to get an additional discount $10 off and bring your grand total further down to just $89.99 at the time of checking out.

Despite carrying this dropped price sticker, the feature-laden ZenFone 4 Max ZB500TL is quite an irresistible smartphone. The device is housed in an eye-catching polycarbonate body which is further augmented with a 2.5D curved glass screen and rounded edges.

Moreover, the phone’s 5.0 inches HD (1280×720 pixels) display breathes new life into your videos and photos. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek MT6737 1.25GHz Octa-core processor along with an OpenGL ES 3.1, Adreno 510 GPU for unmatched graphics and uninterrupted performance.

The ZenFone 4 Max ZB500TL smartphone offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can further be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. Furthermore, it houses a 13 MP+8MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 5.0MP front shooter for selfies.

The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is backed by a built-in 4100mAh battery. Aside from that, On top of that, it features the proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, a fingerprint sensor, and a compass.

Regrettably, the discount will only be valid for those who pre-order the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max ZB500TL smartphone before the promotion comes to an end. The discount coupon will be effective only for a limited period of time so head straight to this link in order to avail the discount and use the coupon before it expires.

