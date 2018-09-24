Honor won’t split with Huawei, says Zhao Ming

As per the recent reports in the Chinese media, it was believed that Honor is going to split with the Huawei and will work as an independent company. But denying any such news, President of Honor, Zhao Ming stated that it will remain the part of Huawei and will keep working independently. He further added that the Honor mobile phone established in 2013 is changing with the advancement of technology.

In the last couple of months, there were rumors that Huawei is not going to work with Huawei and wants to be an independent entity. Now, all the rumors, reports and leaks have buried as the Zhao Ming has confirmed to be with Huawei.

Honor brand was launched in 2013 by Huawei to compete against companies like Xiaomi, which were not so big at that time. Huawei has garnered a lot of profit from the Honor mobile devices. In the recent past, Honor surpassed the total Xiaomi shipments. Some believed that if Honor goes independent, it will increase its performance in the market.

Overall, the split is not going to happen any time soon as Zhao Ming also confirmed that they will remain with Huawei in the near future. They will work with Huawei to entertain all its users, consumers with the new products and support for the old devices.

In addition, Huawei is working on 5G technology to make their devices adaptable to the new upcoming technology. They are expected to launch the 5G enabled foldable display device by 2019. Huawei has already developed 5G ready Chipset, Kirin 980, which will launch with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro on October 16.

