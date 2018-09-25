Buy A1 Folding Walking Machine For Only $499.99 On GearBest

If you’re a gym junkie, you are probably familiar with the YouPin brand that makes various products including fitness-related equipment under the caring wings of Xiaomi.

If you’re in the market for a cost-effective folding walking machine, it may interest you to know that Xiaomi will be selling the YouPin branded A1 folding walking machine at a lowered price on GearBest. While the device would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores, you can now buy it at a discounted price of just $499.99 on the Chinese electronics online store.

This is a noteworthy 39% reduction in the equipment’s original asking price and it will only be valid for a limited period of time.



The Xiaomi YouPin A1 is quite an irresistible walking machine at this price, given that it adopts IML technology for the panel, sandblasting texture cladding technology, paired with aluminized molding lines of the body. The A1 is made using lightweight aluminum alloy material that makes the whole machine easily portable.

Moreover, it features a bottom wheel design so that it can be moved from one place to another without breaking much of a sweat. The device comes with novice speed limit protection, 10-minute automatic standby, overload protection, and child lock protection to ensure added security for your children.

In normal use, the device’s walking platform distance from the ground is just 57mm. If the Xiaomi YouPin A1 has grabbed your attention, you can follow this link and check out more details about this feature-laden foldable walking machine.

With just 47 pieces remaining for the Flash Sale price, the promotion sale is slated to end in just 1 day so head straight to this link and avail the discount without wasting time.

